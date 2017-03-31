Scotland on Friday made a formal request to the United Kingdom for a second vote on independence, reported AFP. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wrote a letter to British Prime Minister Theresa May to begin discussions about a referendum in the wake of UK’s exit from the European Union, reported AFP.

“I am... writing to begin early discussions between our governments to agree to an Order under section 30 of the Scotland Act 1998 that would enable a referendum to be legislated by the Scottish Parliament,” First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wrote. “The people of Scotland must have the right to choose our own future – in short, to exercise our right of self determination.”

On Tuesday, the Scottish Parliament had voted in support of holding a second referendum between 2018 and 2019. The country’s lawmakers voted 69-59 in favour of the move. Sturgeon’s Scottish National Party, which holds a majority in Parliament, was backed by the Green Party. The Labour Party, the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish Conservatives all opposed the referendum.

Sturgeon has asserted that the referendum should be held “no earlier than 18 months from now, when the terms of Brexit are clear”. The first minister has been fiercely advocating for Scottish independence since the UK voted in favour of the UK’s departure from the European Union in June 2016.

However, British Prime Minister Theresa May has said that “now is not the time” for a vote that could break up the UK. May has already signed the letter that will formally trigger the UK’s departure from the European Union under Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty. The letter will be delivered to European Council President Donald Tusk on Wednesday, BBC reported.

In 2014, 55% of Scots had voted against leaving UK, but 62% had also voted for remaining with the European Union in 2016.