Simplified one-page I-T return forms notified, details of cash transactions above Rs 2 lakh sought: It also seeks information about the mandatory linking of tax returns with an individual’s Aadhaar number. Ban on political analysis by astrologers, tarot readers until voting is over, says Election Commission: The poll watchdog said that no such programme/article can be aired or published, in an advisory to Press Council of India and News Broadcasters’ Association. At least 22 killed in blast at Pakistan market: More than 57 people have been injured in the explosion outside a Shia shrine in the border city. Slaughtering a cow or transporting beef can now get you a life sentence in Gujarat: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said the cow is the ‘single-most important principle towards saving the whole world from both moral and spiritual degradation’. UP police chief sets rules for anti-Romeo squads, bars punishments like hair shaving: Meanwhile, the Allahabad HC said the drive was preventive, and not moral policing, and added that there was nothing unlawful in forming such teams. CBI files chargesheet against Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh, wife and others: The Delhi High Court also cancelled another court’s order that restricted the investigating agency from arresting or interrogating those involved in the case. Centre privately took further action against Amazon for selling doormats bearing national flag: India’s US and Canadian embassies had been asked to take up the matter strongly, and the company had been forced to conduct a global audit of its products. Japan faces criticism as its fleet returns after killing 333 minke whales: Five ships had been sent on a mission described as ‘research for the purpose of studying the ecological system in the Antarctic Sea’. Regulator tells Airtel to modify or withdraw ‘misleading’ ad claiming it is India’s fastest network: The company has decided to appeal against the order and held that their campaign was based on findings by Ookla, which also supported them. Scotland makes official request for second vote on independence from UK: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wrote a letter to British Prime Minister Theresa May to begin the discussions.