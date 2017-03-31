The big news: A simplified I-T return form has now been notified, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: The Election Commission banned astrological predictions until the end of voting, and 22 were killed in a blast at a Pakistan market.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Simplified one-page I-T return forms notified, details of cash transactions above Rs 2 lakh sought: It also seeks information about the mandatory linking of tax returns with an individual’s Aadhaar number.
- Ban on political analysis by astrologers, tarot readers until voting is over, says Election Commission: The poll watchdog said that no such programme/article can be aired or published, in an advisory to Press Council of India and News Broadcasters’ Association.
- At least 22 killed in blast at Pakistan market: More than 57 people have been injured in the explosion outside a Shia shrine in the border city.
- Slaughtering a cow or transporting beef can now get you a life sentence in Gujarat: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said the cow is the ‘single-most important principle towards saving the whole world from both moral and spiritual degradation’.
- UP police chief sets rules for anti-Romeo squads, bars punishments like hair shaving: Meanwhile, the Allahabad HC said the drive was preventive, and not moral policing, and added that there was nothing unlawful in forming such teams.
- CBI files chargesheet against Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh, wife and others: The Delhi High Court also cancelled another court’s order that restricted the investigating agency from arresting or interrogating those involved in the case.
- Centre privately took further action against Amazon for selling doormats bearing national flag: India’s US and Canadian embassies had been asked to take up the matter strongly, and the company had been forced to conduct a global audit of its products.
- Japan faces criticism as its fleet returns after killing 333 minke whales: Five ships had been sent on a mission described as ‘research for the purpose of studying the ecological system in the Antarctic Sea’.
- Regulator tells Airtel to modify or withdraw ‘misleading’ ad claiming it is India’s fastest network: The company has decided to appeal against the order and held that their campaign was based on findings by Ookla, which also supported them.
- Scotland makes official request for second vote on independence from UK: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wrote a letter to British Prime Minister Theresa May to begin the discussions.