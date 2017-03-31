An Indian student was reportedly beaten up in the city of Poznan in Poland on Wednesday, prompting External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to seek a report on Friday. Swaraj tweeted that she had spoken to the Indian ambassador about the matter.

At the moment, it is unclear what caused the altercation. The student’s name has not been revealed by the police, but it is understood he was in Poland as part of the Erasmus Mundus programme. He made a statement to the police on Thursday after they arranged an interpreter for him, local reports said.

There have been several reports of foreigners being assaulted in the city before, many of them from West Asia. The Indian government has been watching the situation closely in a number of Western nations since Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla was shot dead in a hate crime in the United States in February.

More details are awaited.

Clarification: An older version of this story said the student had died. This has been changed.