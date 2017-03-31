Reliance Jio on Friday announced that the deadline for its Prime membership plan will be extended till April 15, reported Business Today. It was supposed to end on March 31. The Mukesh Ambani-owned company said customers who have missed the earlier deadline can now pay Rs 99 with their first recharge of Rs 303 or more and subscribe to the Jio Prime plan.

Called Jio Summer Surprise, people who avail of this offer will get services for the first three months free of charge. Prime members can use Jio’s New Year offer at Rs 303 per month for free domestic calls and internet data.

Jio Prime was introduced on February 21. Reliance launched Jio in September 2016. Ambani had said in February that Jio’s subscriber base had hit 10 crore. Over 7 crore people have signed up for Jio Prime.

“In just one month, over 7.2 crore Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime,” Ambani wrote in a letter to subscribers. “We, at Jio, are honoured and grateful for this tremendous response. I want to personally thank you for choosing Jio, and for being a founding member of the Jio movement.”