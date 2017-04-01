The Supreme Court on Friday upheld its December 15 order, which said all liquor vendors along national and state highways will need to shut shop. The top court has only exempted the states of Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Sikkim, and places having populations of less than 20,000, PTI reported. These states can have shops selling liquor within 220 metres of highways.

Besides these exceptions, no liquor vendors will be allowed to function within 500 metres of the highways. The court maintained that the licences of these shops will not be renewed after March 31.

This means that all pubs and bars in Gurugram’s DLF CyberHub and Delhi’s airport area Aerocity will need to close or stop selling alcohol. Around 34 such places in CyberHub are up for licence renewal. Pub owners at the CyberHub, however, have claimed they do not fall within 500 metres of the highways. Earlier, some of the pub owners had met with excise officials to point out that the court ruling would cause massive layoffs and financial losses.

Some liquor vendors’ associations and states like Kerala, Punjab and Telangana had also approached the court seeking amendments in their December judgment. Some states like Telangana and Maharashtra have more time to close their pubs since their excise year does not end on March 31.

The verdict last year had come after a plea had been filed saying that nearly 1.42 lakh people died in road accidents every year, and that drunken driving was a major cause of this. “Drunk driving is a potent cause of fatalities and injuries in road accidents. The Constitution preserves and protects right to life as an over-arching constitutional value,” the bench had said.