The Madhya Pradesh government is considering following Uttar Pradesh and introducing “anti-Romeo” squads to prevent harassment of women in the state. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a crackdown on violence against women in the state on Friday, and said they are also contemplating a law to hang those who rape minors.

“We will table a bill in the monsoon session of assembly to seek the death sentence for rape. Once it is passed, it will be forwarded to the President for assent,” PTI quoted quoted Chouhan as saying. “The first condition for the development of the state and the country is a good law and order system and this is the major responsibility of the police.”

However, officials pointed out to The Times of India that the Indian Penal Code needs to be amended to award capital punishment to rapists before a state Assembly can do it.