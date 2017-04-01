The big news: SC upholds liquor ban along all national & state highways, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Petrol and diesel prices were cut, and Madhya Pradesh is contemplating passing a law to hang rapists of minors.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Gurugram’s CyberHub told to go dry today, SC upholds liquor ban along highways: All alcohol vendors within 500 metres of national and state highways have to stop sales.
- Petrol price in Delhi cut by Rs 3.77 per litre, diesel by Rs 2.91: Rates were revised last in January, when petrol was made more expensive by 42 paise, and diesel by Rs 1.03.
- Madhya Pradesh follows UP, plans to have ‘anti-Romeo’ squads: The state is also considering a law to hang those who rape minors.
- Reliance Jio extends Prime membership subscription deadline to April 15: People who have missed the March 31 deadline can now pay Rs 99 with their first recharge of Rs 303 or more and subscribe to the plan.
- Indian student beaten up in Poland, Sushma Swaraj seeks report: The External Affairs Minister said she has spoken to India’s ambassador there.
- Manohar Parrikar thanks Congress’ Digvijaya Singh for BJP’s victory in Goa: ’He was in the state but did nothing, so I was able to form the government’, the chief minister said.
- Scotland makes official request for second vote on independence from UK: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wrote a letter to British Prime Minister Theresa May to begin the discussions.
- Shiv Sena’s Ravindra Gaikwad tries to book flights under various aliases, AI continues to block him: He has tried spelling his name differently, and even adding ‘professor’ to it to fool the airline.
- Ayodhya dispute: Supreme Court dismisses Subramanian Swamy’s plea for urgent hearing: The bench questioned his locus standi in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid row, pointing out that the BJP leader was not one of the main litigants in the case.
- Slaughtering a cow or transporting beef can now get you a life sentence in Gujarat: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said the cow is the ‘single-most important principle towards saving the whole world from both moral and spiritual degradation’.