A look at the headlines right now:

Gurugram’s CyberHub told to go dry today, SC upholds liquor ban along highways: All alcohol vendors within 500 metres of national and state highways have to stop sales. Petrol price in Delhi cut by Rs 3.77 per litre, diesel by Rs 2.91: Rates were revised last in January, when petrol was made more expensive by 42 paise, and diesel by Rs 1.03. Madhya Pradesh follows UP, plans to have ‘anti-Romeo’ squads: The state is also considering a law to hang those who rape minors. Reliance Jio extends Prime membership subscription deadline to April 15: People who have missed the March 31 deadline can now pay Rs 99 with their first recharge of Rs 303 or more and subscribe to the plan. Indian student beaten up in Poland, Sushma Swaraj seeks report: The External Affairs Minister said she has spoken to India’s ambassador there. Manohar Parrikar thanks Congress’ Digvijaya Singh for BJP’s victory in Goa: ’He was in the state but did nothing, so I was able to form the government’, the chief minister said. Scotland makes official request for second vote on independence from UK: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wrote a letter to British Prime Minister Theresa May to begin the discussions. Shiv Sena’s Ravindra Gaikwad tries to book flights under various aliases, AI continues to block him: He has tried spelling his name differently, and even adding ‘professor’ to it to fool the airline. Ayodhya dispute: Supreme Court dismisses Subramanian Swamy’s plea for urgent hearing: The bench questioned his locus standi in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid row, pointing out that the BJP leader was not one of the main litigants in the case. Slaughtering a cow or transporting beef can now get you a life sentence in Gujarat: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said the cow is the ‘single-most important principle towards saving the whole world from both moral and spiritual degradation’.