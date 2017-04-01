The big news: Unitech MD arrested for duping real estate buyers in Gurugram, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Hotels and bars along all highways cannot serve alcohol anymore, and the president said that Indians are not intolerant.
A look at the top news right now:
- Unitech’s managing director and his brother arrested for financial irregularities: The Economic Offences Wing booked Sanjay and Ajay Chandra for allegedly cheating buyers and siphoning off clients’ money to foreign accounts.
- Gurugram’s CyberHub told to go dry today, SC upholds liquor ban along highways: All alcohol vendors within 500 metres of national and state highways have to stop sales.
- Indians are argumentative but not intolerant, says Pranab Mukherjee: Speaking at the ‘Namami Brahmaputra’ festival in Guwahati, the president said he did not agree when people called Indians intolerant.
- Three Uttar Pradesh constables suspended for being mute spectators as anti-Romeo squad shaves man’s head: Although no formal complaint has been lodged, the matter came to light after a video went viral.
- Madhya Pradesh follows UP, plans to have ‘anti-Romeo’ squads: The state is also considering a law to hang those who rape minors.
- Indian student beaten up in Poland, Sushma Swaraj seeks report: The External Affairs Minister said she has spoken to India’s ambassador there.
- US administration grants 90-day window to eminent Indian doctor couple facing deportation: A Customs stamp reads that their documents expire in June 2017, while Immigration said they had already expired in the same month of last year.
- Gau rakshak groups want ‘illegal’ meat shops closed in Bengaluru: The outfits are planning to protest and demand the closure of as many as 1,700 such stores.
- Gilbert Baker, who designed the iconic gay rights rainbow flag, dies at 65: Some reports said the activist died in his sleep in New York on March 30, other have not divulged details of his death.
- Reliance Jio extends Prime membership subscription deadline to April 15: People who have missed the March 31 deadline can now pay Rs 99 with their first recharge of Rs 303 or more and subscribe to the plan.