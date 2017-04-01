A look at the top news right now:

Unitech’s managing director and his brother arrested for financial irregularities: The Economic Offences Wing booked Sanjay and Ajay Chandra for allegedly cheating buyers and siphoning off clients’ money to foreign accounts. Gurugram’s CyberHub told to go dry today, SC upholds liquor ban along highways: All alcohol vendors within 500 metres of national and state highways have to stop sales. Indians are argumentative but not intolerant, says Pranab Mukherjee: Speaking at the ‘Namami Brahmaputra’ festival in Guwahati, the president said he did not agree when people called Indians intolerant. Three Uttar Pradesh constables suspended for being mute spectators as anti-Romeo squad shaves man’s head: Although no formal complaint has been lodged, the matter came to light after a video went viral. Madhya Pradesh follows UP, plans to have ‘anti-Romeo’ squads: The state is also considering a law to hang those who rape minors. Indian student beaten up in Poland, Sushma Swaraj seeks report: The External Affairs Minister said she has spoken to India’s ambassador there. US administration grants 90-day window to eminent Indian doctor couple facing deportation: A Customs stamp reads that their documents expire in June 2017, while Immigration said they had already expired in the same month of last year. Gau rakshak groups want ‘illegal’ meat shops closed in Bengaluru: The outfits are planning to protest and demand the closure of as many as 1,700 such stores. Gilbert Baker, who designed the iconic gay rights rainbow flag, dies at 65: Some reports said the activist died in his sleep in New York on March 30, other have not divulged details of his death. Reliance Jio extends Prime membership subscription deadline to April 15: People who have missed the March 31 deadline can now pay Rs 99 with their first recharge of Rs 303 or more and subscribe to the plan.