The Federal Bureau of Investigation has re-released 27 photos taken after the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon in 2001. The images were first made public six years ago, but they had disappeared from the website because of a technical glitch. FBI spokesperson Jillian Stickels said the agency fixed the problem after they realised that the photos were missing, BBC reported on Friday.

An American Airlines flight slammed into the building at 9.30 in the morning of September 11, 2001. The aircraft hit the building between its first and second floors. The incident left at least 184 people dead and several other injured. It was one of the three coordinated attacks carried out in the United States by the al Qaeda group of militants on that day.

Fairfax County personnel with canine searching through debris outside the Pentagon following the attack on 9/11. (Pic: FBI)

Damage to an office inside the Pentagon following the attack on 9/11. (Pic: FBI)

Aftermath of American Airlines Flight 77 crashing into the Pentagon on September 11, 2001. (Pic: FBI)

FBI personnel and rescue workers outside the smoking Pentagon shortly after the attack on 9/11. (Pic: FBI)

A piece of the American Airlines airplane that crashed into the Pentagon on 9/11. (Pic: FBI)