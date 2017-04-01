At least one soldier was injured in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday when suspected militants attacked an Army convoy near Srinagar city. The incident took place on the national highway near JVC hospital. Some reports suggested that more soldiers were injured in the attack, however, the Army has yet to confirm this.

The security forces fired in retaliation but the militants managed to escape. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to find the perpetrators.

Earlier in the day, gunshots were heard in the commercial hub of Lal Chowk in Srinagar. The incident led to panic in the area which houses several shops and government offices. However, it was later revealed that the security forces mistook a mentally ill man for a militant when he entered a hotel in the area, reported NDTV. They opened fire but was later informed by the hotel staff that the man was not a militant. The man has been arrested.

The state is on high alert with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to inaugurate the Chenani-Nashri tunnel along Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Sunday.