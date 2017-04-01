India’s PV Sindhu entered the India Open final after holding off South Korea’s Sung Ji-hyun to win 21-18, 14-21, 21-14 in New Delhi on Saturday.

With the win, Sindhu set up a summit clash with Olympic gold-medallist, Spain’s Carolina Marin.

The first game was a closely contested one but the Sindhu did a fine job to hold on to her lead. Sindhu’s ferocious jump-smashes fetched her a series of points as she pocketed the opening game.

The 22-year-old made a fine start to the second game too, and led 5-3. Her opponent, however, staged a terrific comeback, picking up six points in a stretch to take the lead in the game. Despite Sindhu battling hard, the Korean won the second game with relative ease.

Sindhu raced to a 4-0 lead in the deciding game and never allowed her opponent a way back in the contest. Sung Ji-hyun yet again made a spirited comeback but Sindhu breezed to a win.