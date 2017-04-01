A look at the top news right now:

Akhilesh betrayed me, insulted me for five years, says Mulayam Singh Yadav: When he does not respect his father, how will people respect him, the veteran Samajwadi Party leader said. EC orders probe into reports that SP vote went to BJP during EVM demonstration in Madhya Pradesh: However, Chief Electoral Officer Saleena Singh said the machines were not fully calibrated and hence the error happened.

Enforcement Directorate launches crackdown on shell companies, raids 100 locations across 16 states: The action has been ordered by the PMO to check money laundering and illegal foreign exchange transactions. ‘All these things are normal’, Dalai Lama says about China’s warnings to India against his visit: The exiled Tibetan leader started his 13-day trip from Guwahati in Assam on Saturday. PV Sindhu beats South Korea’s Sung Ji-hyun to enter India Open final: The Olympic silver-medallist won 21-18, 14-21, 21-14 in a match that lasted for an hour and 16 minutes. Those who kill cows will be hanged, says Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh: He was asked whether his state would frame strict laws against cow slaughter. Karnataka Congress leader wants Mohan Bhagwat to become president, writes to PM: He may belong to one school of thought but there should not be any doubt about his patriotism and commitment to the Constitution, CK Jaffer Sharief said. At least one soldiers injured after suspected militants attack Army convoy near Srinagar: The security forces fired in retaliation, but the perpetrators managed to escape. Thank Nitin Gadkari for MLA shopping in Goa, Digvijaya Singh says in reply to Manohar Parrikar’s jibe: The senior Congress leader accused the ‘power-hungry’ chief minister of cheating the people of the state. SBI will penalise account holders for not maintaining minimum balance from today: The bank will use the money to cover expenses such as running operations and systems for its 250 million savings accounts.