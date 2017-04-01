The big news: Akhilesh betrayed him, says Mulayam Singh Yadav, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The EC ordered probe into reports that SP vote went to BJP during EVM demonstration, and the ED raided 100 places in crackdown on shell firms.
A look at the top news right now:
- Akhilesh betrayed me, insulted me for five years, says Mulayam Singh Yadav: When he does not respect his father, how will people respect him, the veteran Samajwadi Party leader said.
- EC orders probe into reports that SP vote went to BJP during EVM demonstration in Madhya Pradesh: However, Chief Electoral Officer Saleena Singh said the machines were not fully calibrated and hence the error happened.
- Enforcement Directorate launches crackdown on shell companies, raids 100 locations across 16 states: The action has been ordered by the PMO to check money laundering and illegal foreign exchange transactions.
- ‘All these things are normal’, Dalai Lama says about China’s warnings to India against his visit: The exiled Tibetan leader started his 13-day trip from Guwahati in Assam on Saturday.
- PV Sindhu beats South Korea’s Sung Ji-hyun to enter India Open final: The Olympic silver-medallist won 21-18, 14-21, 21-14 in a match that lasted for an hour and 16 minutes.
- Those who kill cows will be hanged, says Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh: He was asked whether his state would frame strict laws against cow slaughter.
- Karnataka Congress leader wants Mohan Bhagwat to become president, writes to PM: He may belong to one school of thought but there should not be any doubt about his patriotism and commitment to the Constitution, CK Jaffer Sharief said.
- At least one soldiers injured after suspected militants attack Army convoy near Srinagar: The security forces fired in retaliation, but the perpetrators managed to escape.
- Thank Nitin Gadkari for MLA shopping in Goa, Digvijaya Singh says in reply to Manohar Parrikar’s jibe: The senior Congress leader accused the ‘power-hungry’ chief minister of cheating the people of the state.
- SBI will penalise account holders for not maintaining minimum balance from today: The bank will use the money to cover expenses such as running operations and systems for its 250 million savings accounts.