Election Commission to fly in officers to oversee Madhya Pradesh by-polls to check EVM tampering: Technical experts will also be deployed to ensure that the voting machines used were ‘to the complete satisfaction of all stakeholders’. Colombian President declares emergency after 254 die in mudslides, flooding: Hundreds have been reported missing in the disaster caused by three nearby rivers overflowing simultaneously. Akhilesh betrayed me, insulted me for five years, says Mulayam Singh Yadav: When he does not respect his father, how will people respect him, the veteran Samajwadi Party leader said. Indian woman strip-searched at Frankfurt airport, Sushma Swaraj seeks report: The external affairs minister intervened after the woman shared the incident on Facebook. Democracy is about people’s participation, not just voting for a government, says Narendra Modi: Addressing students at the Smart India Hackathon, he urged them to never compromise on the quality of their innovations. After farmers’ protests, Centre releases Rs 1,712 crore for drought relief to Tamil Nadu: Karnataka also got Rs 1,234 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund to tackle acute shortage of water in the state.

3,178 establishments in Goa may be affected by SC ban on liquor sale along highways: Shop owners believe that the state was not well represented in the case, while Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Sikkim were exempted from the restriction. Shuttler PV Sindhu beats South Korea’s Sung Ji-hyun to enter India Open final: The Olympic silver-medallist won 21-18, 14-21, 21-14 in a match that lasted for an hour and 16 minutes. Karnataka Congress leader wants Mohan Bhagwat to become president, writes to PM: He may belong to one school of thought but there should not be any doubt about his patriotism and commitment to the Constitution, CK Jaffer Sharief said. Those who kill cows will be hanged, says Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh: He was asked whether his state would frame strict laws against cow slaughter.