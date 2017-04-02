The big news: EC says it is committed to conducting transparent elections, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Mudslides and flooding killed more than 250 in Colombia, and Mulayam Singh Yadav said Akhilesh Yadav had insulted him for five years.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Election Commission to fly in officers to oversee Madhya Pradesh by-polls to check EVM tampering: Technical experts will also be deployed to ensure that the voting machines used were ‘to the complete satisfaction of all stakeholders’.
- Colombian President declares emergency after 254 die in mudslides, flooding: Hundreds have been reported missing in the disaster caused by three nearby rivers overflowing simultaneously.
- Akhilesh betrayed me, insulted me for five years, says Mulayam Singh Yadav: When he does not respect his father, how will people respect him, the veteran Samajwadi Party leader said.
- Indian woman strip-searched at Frankfurt airport, Sushma Swaraj seeks report: The external affairs minister intervened after the woman shared the incident on Facebook.
- Democracy is about people’s participation, not just voting for a government, says Narendra Modi: Addressing students at the Smart India Hackathon, he urged them to never compromise on the quality of their innovations.
- After farmers’ protests, Centre releases Rs 1,712 crore for drought relief to Tamil Nadu: Karnataka also got Rs 1,234 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund to tackle acute shortage of water in the state.
- 3,178 establishments in Goa may be affected by SC ban on liquor sale along highways: Shop owners believe that the state was not well represented in the case, while Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Sikkim were exempted from the restriction.
- Shuttler PV Sindhu beats South Korea’s Sung Ji-hyun to enter India Open final: The Olympic silver-medallist won 21-18, 14-21, 21-14 in a match that lasted for an hour and 16 minutes.
- Karnataka Congress leader wants Mohan Bhagwat to become president, writes to PM: He may belong to one school of thought but there should not be any doubt about his patriotism and commitment to the Constitution, CK Jaffer Sharief said.
- Those who kill cows will be hanged, says Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh: He was asked whether his state would frame strict laws against cow slaughter.