The Central Reserve Police Force has ordered an inquiry into a food poisoning case, wherein at least 400 jawans were hospitalised after eating the meal served at a CRPF camp in Pallipuram, Kerala, on Saturday. Samples of the fish curry have been sent for investigation, ANI reported on Sunday.

The jawans experienced extreme nausea and diarrhoea after their meal. More than a hundred of them have been placed under observation at the Trivandrum Medical College Hospital. Kerala Health Minister KK Shylaja visited them at the facility on Saturday night.

In January, a CRPF jawan had taken to social media to complain about discriminatory attitude towards paramilitary forces, including the poor quality of food. Acknowledging that the food served to security forces needed improvement, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju had said that the Home Ministry would verify the authenticity of the videos and conduct an inquiry.