Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Chenani-Nashri tunnel road in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday and make it open to traffic. Located on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, India’s longest tunnel road will reduce travel time between the cities by two hours, PTI reported.

“It is a matter of great pride for the people of Jammu and Kashmir that this great tunnel is being dedicated to the nation by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is dedicated to the nation in keeping with his call for a ‘New India,’” said Minister of State for the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh.

Security was tightened across the state ahead of Modi’s visit. He will also address a rally at Battal Ballian, Udhampur district, after the inauguration. However, separatist groups called for a shutdown in the Valley ahead of Modi’s visit to Jammu. Shops remained closed and public transport did not ply on roads in Srinagar on Sunday, according to Greater Kashmir.

The tunnel road – constructed at a cost of Rs 2,519 crore – will reduce the distance between Chenani and Nashri to 10.9 km from the current 41 km. Singh said the new route will save fuel worth nearly Rs 99 crore annually and Rs 27 lakh per day and also serve as an alternative to the highway that is often affected by rain and snow.

The Chenani-Nashri tunnel is among the longest highway tunnels in Asia. It is part of the National Highway Authority of India’s project between Jammu and Srinagar, along National Highway 44.