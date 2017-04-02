The big news: Modi will inaugurate India's longest tunnel today in J&K, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: The SC liquor sale ban along highways had states panicking, and the CRPF ordered an inquiry after 400 jawans got food poisoning.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Security heightened ahead of Narendra Modi’s visit to inaugurate Chenani-Nashri tunnel road in Jammu: Separatist groups called for a shutdown against the prime minister’s trip, and normal life was affected in the Valley.
- As SC’s liquor ban hits businesses, some states try to denotify their highways: Uncertainty about the apex court’s order loomed as it translates to heavy revenue losses and retrenchment.
- 400 CRPF jawans fall ill in Kerala after eating the meal served at their camp, inquiry ordered: Samples of the fish curry have been sent from the Pallipuram base for investigation to verify allegations of food poisoning
- Sushma Swaraj seeks report after Indian woman alleges racial profiling at Frankfurt Airport: In a Facebook post, Shruthi Basappa said authorities had tried to have her strip-searched on her way to Iceland from Bengaluru.
- Election Commission to fly in officers to oversee Madhya Pradesh by-polls: Technical experts will also be deployed to ensure that the voting machines used were ‘to the complete satisfaction of all stakeholders’.
- Centre releases nearly Rs 3,000 crore to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka for drought and cyclone relief: The decision followed protests in Delhi by farmers from Tamil Nadu, who had demanded a loan waiver and other assistance.
- Colombian President declares emergency after 254 die in mudslides, flooding: Hundreds have been reported missing in the disaster caused by three nearby rivers overflowing simultaneously.
- Pakistan shrine custodian arrested for killing 20 in Punjab’s Sargodha: The police alleged that Abdul Waheed was mentally unstable, but local residents have denied the claim.
- Democracy is about people’s participation, not just voting for a government, says Narendra Modi: Addressing students at the Smart India Hackathon, he urged them to never compromise on the quality of their innovations.
- Deputy Islamic State commander killed in Iraqi airstrike, claim intelligence reports: The US-led coalition that is fighting the extremist group has been unable to confirm Ayad al-Jumaili’s death.