Security heightened ahead of Narendra Modi’s visit to inaugurate Chenani-Nashri tunnel road in Jammu: Separatist groups called for a shutdown against the prime minister’s trip, and normal life was affected in the Valley. As SC’s liquor ban hits businesses, some states try to denotify their highways: Uncertainty about the apex court’s order loomed as it translates to heavy revenue losses and retrenchment. 400 CRPF jawans fall ill in Kerala after eating the meal served at their camp, inquiry ordered: Samples of the fish curry have been sent from the Pallipuram base for investigation to verify allegations of food poisoning Sushma Swaraj seeks report after Indian woman alleges racial profiling at Frankfurt Airport: In a Facebook post, Shruthi Basappa said authorities had tried to have her strip-searched on her way to Iceland from Bengaluru. Election Commission to fly in officers to oversee Madhya Pradesh by-polls: Technical experts will also be deployed to ensure that the voting machines used were ‘to the complete satisfaction of all stakeholders’. Centre releases nearly Rs 3,000 crore to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka for drought and cyclone relief: The decision followed protests in Delhi by farmers from Tamil Nadu, who had demanded a loan waiver and other assistance. Colombian President declares emergency after 254 die in mudslides, flooding: Hundreds have been reported missing in the disaster caused by three nearby rivers overflowing simultaneously. Pakistan shrine custodian arrested for killing 20 in Punjab’s Sargodha: The police alleged that Abdul Waheed was mentally unstable, but local residents have denied the claim. Democracy is about people’s participation, not just voting for a government, says Narendra Modi: Addressing students at the Smart India Hackathon, he urged them to never compromise on the quality of their innovations. Deputy Islamic State commander killed in Iraqi airstrike, claim intelligence reports: The US-led coalition that is fighting the extremist group has been unable to confirm Ayad al-Jumaili’s death.