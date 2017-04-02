A tiger has died of starvation at Nainital’s Corbett Tiger Reserve, PTI reported on Sunday. The facility’s director, Surendra Mehra, said a tourist had alerted officials after finding the animal’s carcass along the road in the reserve’s Sarpduli range in Ramnagar on Friday.

The tourist was initially excited about spotting the cat, but soon realised it was dead after seeing flies swarming around its corpse, Mehra said. The reserve’s administration said a wounded leg may have hindered the animal’s ability to hunt for prey.

The postmortem confirmed that starvation was the cause of the tiger’s death as its stomach was found empty, Mehra said.