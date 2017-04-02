An officer was killed and at least 10 others were injured in a grenade attack in Nowhatta, a town near Srinagar on Sunday. The exact number of casualties is yet to be determined, though different news agencies have pegged it at between 10 and 14. The attack was aimed at a convoy of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force, Times Now reported.

A search operation is under way, officials said. More details are awaited.