PV Sindhu lifts maiden India Open title by beating Carolina Marin 21-19, 21-16: The Olympic silver medallist avenged her defeat at the Spanish player’s hands during the Rio Olympics final. Terrorism or tourism – it’s your choice, Narendra Modi says to J&K youth after inaugurating tunnel: Modi used the Chenani-Nashri road link project as a metaphor for how development could transcend militancy in the state, while speaking at a rally in Udhampur. EC looks to buy lakhs of new EVMs it claims will be impossible to manipulate: The new machines will become inoperable if someone tries to tamper with them, the commission said. One police officer killed, several injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowhatta: A search operation is under way in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowhatta town. FIR against JNUSU president, other members for dismantling CCTV camera installed at hostel: The students said they were protesting against surveillance on campus, while the administration accused them of theft. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh inducted as minister after Cabinet reshuffle: The 34-year-old was elected to the state’s Legislative Council on March 8. As SC’s liquor ban hits businesses, some states try to denotify their highways: Uncertainty about the apex court’s order loomed as it translates to heavy revenue losses and retrenchment. Calls for Prashant Bhushan’s arrest after he calls Krishna an ‘eve-teaser’ in jibe against UP’s anti-Romeo drive: The Swaraj Abhiyan leader said the Shakespearean character loved ‘just one lady’, while the Hindu god was ‘legendary’ for teasing many. Pakistan: Shrine custodian arrested for killing 20 in Punjab’s Sargodha: The police alleged that Abdul Waheed was mentally unstable, but local residents have denied the claim. Tiger dies of starvation at Corbett reserve: Officials said the animal was injured and thus unable to hunt for prey.