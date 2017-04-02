The big news: PV Sindhu beats Rio rival Carolina Marin in India Open final, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Narendra Modi used the new J&K tunnel to defend his development-beats-militancy agenda, and the EC is in the market for infallible EVMs.
A look at the headlines right now:
- PV Sindhu lifts maiden India Open title by beating Carolina Marin 21-19, 21-16: The Olympic silver medallist avenged her defeat at the Spanish player’s hands during the Rio Olympics final.
- Terrorism or tourism – it’s your choice, Narendra Modi says to J&K youth after inaugurating tunnel: Modi used the Chenani-Nashri road link project as a metaphor for how development could transcend militancy in the state, while speaking at a rally in Udhampur.
- EC looks to buy lakhs of new EVMs it claims will be impossible to manipulate: The new machines will become inoperable if someone tries to tamper with them, the commission said.
- One police officer killed, several injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowhatta: A search operation is under way in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowhatta town.
- FIR against JNUSU president, other members for dismantling CCTV camera installed at hostel: The students said they were protesting against surveillance on campus, while the administration accused them of theft.
- Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh inducted as minister after Cabinet reshuffle: The 34-year-old was elected to the state’s Legislative Council on March 8.
- As SC’s liquor ban hits businesses, some states try to denotify their highways: Uncertainty about the apex court’s order loomed as it translates to heavy revenue losses and retrenchment.
- Calls for Prashant Bhushan’s arrest after he calls Krishna an ‘eve-teaser’ in jibe against UP’s anti-Romeo drive: The Swaraj Abhiyan leader said the Shakespearean character loved ‘just one lady’, while the Hindu god was ‘legendary’ for teasing many.
- Pakistan: Shrine custodian arrested for killing 20 in Punjab’s Sargodha: The police alleged that Abdul Waheed was mentally unstable, but local residents have denied the claim.
- Tiger dies of starvation at Corbett reserve: Officials said the animal was injured and thus unable to hunt for prey.