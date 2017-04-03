The big news: PM Modi urges J&K youth to choose tourism over terrorism, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: CM Adityanath approved Rs 47-crore water package for Bundelkhand, and Centre said security features of bank notes would be changed in 3-4 years
A look at the headlines right now:
- Terrorism or tourism – it’s your choice, Narendra Modi says to J&K youth after inaugurating tunnel: Modi used the Chenani-Nashri road link project as a metaphor for how development could transcend militancy in the state, while speaking at a rally in Udhampur.
- Yogi Adityanath approves Rs 47-crore package for drinking water in Bundelkhand region: He said his government would release more funds, if need be, to ensure that people and cattle of the region have enough water.
- Centre wants to change security features of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes every 3 to 4 years: Officials said the internationally accepted practice would curb counterfeiting.
- One policeman killed, more than 10 injured in grenade attack in Nowhatta in Jammu and Kashmir: The attack took place hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Chenani-Nashri tunnel in the state on Sunday.
- Russia was certainly involved in 2016 presidential polls, says United States envoy Nikki Haley: She said President Donald Trump had never tried to stop her from criticising Russian at the United Nations.
- PV Sindhu lifts maiden India Open title by beating Carolina Marin 21-19, 21-16: The Olympic silver medallist avenged her defeat at the Spanish player’s hands during the Rio Olympics final.
- EC looks to buy lakhs of new EVMs it claims will be impossible to manipulate: The new machines will become inoperable if someone tries to tamper with them, the commission said.
- FIR against JNUSU president, other members for dismantling CCTV camera installed at hostel: The students said they were protesting against surveillance on campus, while the administration accused them of theft.
- Calls for Prashant Bhushan’s arrest after he calls Krishna an ‘eve-teaser’ in jibe against UP’s anti-Romeo drive: The Swaraj Abhiyan leader said the Shakespearean character loved ‘just one lady’, while the Hindu god was ‘legendary’ for teasing many.
- Pakistan: Shrine custodian arrested for killing 20 in Punjab’s Sargodha: The police alleged that Abdul Waheed was mentally unstable, but local residents have denied the claim.