Terrorism or tourism – it’s your choice, Narendra Modi says to J&K youth after inaugurating tunnel: Modi used the Chenani-Nashri road link project as a metaphor for how development could transcend militancy in the state, while speaking at a rally in Udhampur. Yogi Adityanath approves Rs 47-crore package for drinking water in Bundelkhand region: He said his government would release more funds, if need be, to ensure that people and cattle of the region have enough water. Centre wants to change security features of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes every 3 to 4 years: Officials said the internationally accepted practice would curb counterfeiting. One policeman killed, more than 10 injured in grenade attack in Nowhatta in Jammu and Kashmir: The attack took place hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Chenani-Nashri tunnel in the state on Sunday. Russia was certainly involved in 2016 presidential polls, says United States envoy Nikki Haley: She said President Donald Trump had never tried to stop her from criticising Russian at the United Nations. PV Sindhu lifts maiden India Open title by beating Carolina Marin 21-19, 21-16: The Olympic silver medallist avenged her defeat at the Spanish player’s hands during the Rio Olympics final. EC looks to buy lakhs of new EVMs it claims will be impossible to manipulate: The new machines will become inoperable if someone tries to tamper with them, the commission said. FIR against JNUSU president, other members for dismantling CCTV camera installed at hostel: The students said they were protesting against surveillance on campus, while the administration accused them of theft. Calls for Prashant Bhushan’s arrest after he calls Krishna an ‘eve-teaser’ in jibe against UP’s anti-Romeo drive: The Swaraj Abhiyan leader said the Shakespearean character loved ‘just one lady’, while the Hindu god was ‘legendary’ for teasing many. Pakistan: Shrine custodian arrested for killing 20 in Punjab’s Sargodha: The police alleged that Abdul Waheed was mentally unstable, but local residents have denied the claim.