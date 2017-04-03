An Army jawan was stopped at Srinagar airport on Monday after two grenades were found in his baggage. He was travelling to Delhi and meant to hand them over to someone there, officials said, according to Hindustan Times.

The soldier was identified as Bhupal Mukhia, The Times of India reported. He is being interrogated at a police station in Humama. A police officer told the English daily that the anti-hijacking squad arrested Mukhia, who is a resident of Darjeeling. He belongs to the 17 J&K rifles and had been working in Uri. However, there are no further details on the incident and the Army has not put out an official statement yet.

Mukhia’s arrest comes a day after a police officer was killed and 10 others injured in a grenade attack at Nowhatta near Srinagar. The incident took place near Nowhatta police station when a group of policemen and Central Reserve Police Force jawans were returning from duty. The Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen group of militants had claimed responsibility for the attack, which took place hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Chenani-Nashri tunnel in the state.