United States President Donald Trump on Sunday said his administration would “solve North Korea” on its own, if China was not willing to do it. Though he said he would “totally” succeed, he did not reveal any details about how to planned to deal with the nuclear threat from the isolated nation, reported BBC.

“If China is not going to solve North Korea, we will. That is all I am telling you,” Trump told British newspaper Financial Times. “China has great influence over North Korea. And China will either decide to help us with North Korea, or they won’t. And if they do that will be very good for China, and if they don’t it won’t be good for anyone.”

This comes days before Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to the US, which is scheduled for later this week. The countries are expected to discuss North Korea and the South China Sea, among other things.

In February, Trump had assured Japan of his full support after North Korea test-launched a missile. “I just want everybody to understand, and fully know, that the United States of America is behind Japan, our great ally, 100 percent,” Trump had said.