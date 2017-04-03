Nifty50 on Monday rose to a record high of 9,220.65 and was trading at 9,203 points by 11.26 am during the financial year’s first session. The BSE Sensex too was in the green at 29,784 with a 163 point rise at the same time. The rupee opened relatively higher at 64.80 against the dollar compared with Friday’s close of 64.85. Strong foreign trade and domestic markets pushed the Indian currency to its highest value in nearly one and a half years, Mint reported.

Reliance Industries Limited, HDFC, Tata Motors, M&M and Axis Bank were doing well on the Nifty index. Liquor stocks took a hit following the Supreme Court order against the sale of liquor along the highway April 1. United Spirits Ltd shares dropped by 5%, Pioneer Distilleries 1.1% and Globus Spirits 2.2%. Bharti Airtel led the losers on the Sensex.

Asian currencies were trading higher on Monday. The South Korean won rose by 0.56%, the Thai baht by 0.16% and the Japanese yen by 0.05%.