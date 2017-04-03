The government has made a draft of an amended Right to Information Act, PTI reported on Monday. The Department of Personnel and Training has put out a notice on its website seeking suggestions from the public by April 15.

According to the amendments, an applicant can now file complaints within 135 days of filing the RTI application, the agency reported. The government has also decided to give power to the Central Information Commission to convert a complaint into second appeal. At present, Section 18 of the RTI Act provides for complaint while Section 19 of the RTI Act provides mechanism of second appeal.

The Centre will also allow the Commission to decide whether an appeal or a complaint can be withdrawn upon request from the applicant, though such withdrawals will not be allowed once the matter has been decided.