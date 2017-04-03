Udupi Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Francis on Monday filed a complaint alleging that members of the sand mafia had attempted to murder her and and assistant commissioner Shilpa Nag near Karnataka’s Kandlur, ANI reported. The two officials had conducted raids on illegal sand mining sites using private cars. Francis said they had not informed the local police about the raid to ensure that it was kept under wraps, the news agency reported.

Francis said she and Shilpa Nag had raided an illegal sand mining site and taken six people into custody. She said the team then raided another site at Kandlur, where the accused attacked two drivers, Francis’ gunman and a village accountant.

Eight other people were taken into custody later. They will be produced in court on Monday.

