Delhi Congress leader AK Walia on Monday offered to resign from the party saying there were major problems in its management, reported NDTV. The senior leader said “no one listens” in the party. He also accused the party of ignoring “ground efforts by party workers” and fielding “outsiders” in his area in the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections on April 23.

His threat to quit the party came a day after the Congress released its second list of candidates for the civic polls. The first list was made public on Saturday. The party has announced names of 267 candidates so far. Several candidates on the list are contesting for the first time, indicating the party’s clear shift towards prioritising younger candidates, reported The Times of India.

Walia is a popular leader in east Delhi. He was the health minister in the Sheila Dixit Cabinet. He has also held several other important portfolios including urban development, land and building.

Delhi has 272 wards in three municipal corporations – 104 each in the South and North Delhi Municipal Corporations and 64 in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.