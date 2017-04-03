The big news: Army jawan arrested with two grenades at Srinagar airport, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Narayan Murthy denounced the pay hike for Infosys' COO, and Donald Trump said the US would 'solve North Korea' if China did not.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Army jawan arrested with two grenades at Srinagar airport: The soldier was part of the 17 J&K rifles and based out of Uri.
- Narayan Murthy denounces large pay hike for Infosys COO UB Pravin Rao: He accused the company of ‘poor governance standards’ and said the relative rise in compensation was far more than other employees.
- If China is not going to ‘solve North Korea’, the US will, says Donald Trump: The American president said his administration would ‘totally’ succeed, though he did not reveal how he planned to do so.
- Ahead of Delhi MCD polls, senior Congress leader threatens to quit because ‘no one listens’ in the party: He also accused the party of ignoring ‘ground efforts by party workers’ and fielding ‘outsiders’ in his area.
- Udupi deputy commissioner says the sand mining mafia tried to murder her: Priyanka Francis said the accused tried to kill the assistant commissioner and her after they raided the illegal sites.
- Nifty touches record high at 9,220, Sensex climbs 163 points on financial year’s first trading day: The rise has been attributed to global cues.
- Government releases proposed amendments to RTI Act, seeks views from citizens by April 15: The amendments are available on the Department of Personnel and Training’s website.
- Two suspects detained after German tourist says she was raped in Mahabalipuram: The police has set up special teams to investigate the matter.
- Police confiscate 14 mobile phones from a prison in Baramulla in Kashmir: They were used to stay in touch with some Pakistani numbers through WhatsApp, officers said.
- BJP’s Kerala candidate promises ‘good beef’ if voted to power: The saffron party’s Mallapuram candidate said voters should not feel threatened by the party’s stance on cow protectionism in other states.