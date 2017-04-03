A look at the headlines right now:

Army jawan arrested with two grenades at Srinagar airport: The soldier was part of the 17 J&K rifles and based out of Uri. Narayan Murthy denounces large pay hike for Infosys COO UB Pravin Rao: He accused the company of ‘poor governance standards’ and said the relative rise in compensation was far more than other employees. If China is not going to ‘solve North Korea’, the US will, says Donald Trump: The American president said his administration would ‘totally’ succeed, though he did not reveal how he planned to do so. Ahead of Delhi MCD polls, senior Congress leader threatens to quit because ‘no one listens’ in the party: He also accused the party of ignoring ‘ground efforts by party workers’ and fielding ‘outsiders’ in his area. Udupi deputy commissioner says the sand mining mafia tried to murder her: Priyanka Francis said the accused tried to kill the assistant commissioner and her after they raided the illegal sites. Nifty touches record high at 9,220, Sensex climbs 163 points on financial year’s first trading day: The rise has been attributed to global cues. Government releases proposed amendments to RTI Act, seeks views from citizens by April 15: The amendments are available on the Department of Personnel and Training’s website. Two suspects detained after German tourist says she was raped in Mahabalipuram: The police has set up special teams to investigate the matter. Police confiscate 14 mobile phones from a prison in Baramulla in Kashmir: They were used to stay in touch with some Pakistani numbers through WhatsApp, officers said.

BJP’s Kerala candidate promises ‘good beef’ if voted to power: The saffron party’s Mallapuram candidate said voters should not feel threatened by the party’s stance on cow protectionism in other states.