The Indian Institute of Science-Bangalore has topped the Human Resources Development Ministry’s National Institutional Ranking Framework in the overall category. The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras and IIT-Bombay took the second and third spots.

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar announced the NIRF rankings at a press conference on Monday. The NIRF was introduced last year to rank Indian universities. The ministry uses a Data Capturing System to gather information on higher education institutes across the country. This year, 3,300 varsities had signed up for the rating.

The Common Overall Rankings category was introduced this year. Only institutes that are centrally-funded and have at least a 1,000 students were eligible for it. The other universities that made it to the top 10 include IIT-Kharagpur, IIT-Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru University, IIT-Guwahati, IIT-Roorkee and Banaras Hindu University.

Among management institutes, the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad came out on top, followed by IIM-Bangalore, IIM-Calcutta, IIM-Lucknow and IIM-Kozhikode. IIT-Madras topped the engineering category. Delhi’s Jamia Hamdard topped the pharmacy category, followed by the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali, and the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Chandigarh.

IISc-Bangalore also retained its top spot in the Top Universities category. Delhi’s JNU came in second, while Varanasi’s BHU was ranked third. Delhi’s Miranda College was ranked the best college in the country, with Loyola College, Chennai, and Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi, in the second and third positions.

Javadekar said institutes that fare well in the rankings will be given more grants and funds. He lauded his ministry’s success for launching the “credible framework” of the NIRF, adding that it allows both students and parents to know the quality of colleges, which in turn helps them make the better choice.

The NIRF also pushes institutes to put in “continuous efforts for quality improvement” and compete for “excellence”, the HRD minister said. He was accompanied by Minister of State for Human Resource Development Mahendra Nath Pandey at the event.