A look at the headlines in this sector right now:

Nifty closes at a record high, Sensex climbs 290 points on the financial year’s first trading day: The boost has been attributed to a great inflow of foreign investment since the BJP’s win in the state elections last month. Visas for Indian IT professionals in Singapore down ‘to a trickle’, says Nasscom chief: Concerned over new caveats being imposed, the Centre has decided to suspend its review of a trade pact with the country. Narayana Murthy denounces large pay hike for Infosys COO UB Pravin Rao: He accused the company of ‘poor governance standards’ and said the relative rise in compensation was far more than other employees. Centre wants to change security features of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes every 3 to 4 years: Officials said the internationally accepted practice would curb counterfeiting. Shares of Tata Motors surge after its subsidiary gets permission to sell India-made robot in Europe: BRABO, made by TAL Manufacturing, has received a CE certification. Private equity firm Capital Square Partners buys Essar Group’s BPO unit for undisclosed amount: The money from the sale will be used to pay Essar Group’s debts. SBI completes merger with five associate banks and Bharatiya Mahila Bank: The new entity has 500 million customers and 740 million accounts.