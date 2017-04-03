At least 10 people were killed and 50 others were injured after two blasts ripped through underground metro stations in St Petersburg, Russia, on Monday, local authorities said. Victims said there were children among the injured, according to news channel Russia Today.

The first blast took place at Sennaya Ploshchad metro station around 2.30 pm (local time) along the blue line of the underground metro service, reported Reuters. The second took place at the nearby Tekhnologichesky Institut station in the heart of the city. A third, unexploded device is believed to have been found at Ploshchad Vosstaniya station, according to The Moscow Times.

Unconfirmed reports say the bombs were low-intensity homemade ones. Helicopters are being used to evacuate citizens.

UPDATE: Emergency Services Close All Metro Stations In St Petersburg.



Around eight ambulances have been sent to the spot and 80 rescue workers are at the scene. All metro stations have been shut down, Russian media reported. People shared images from the blast site on social media, which showed a door of one of the train carriages blown apart.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agencies that President Vladimir Putin had been informed about the explosion. Putin expressed his condolences and said all possible motives for the attack will be investigated, including terrorism.

Sennaya is one of the most central metro stations in St Petersburg.