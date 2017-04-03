A look at the headlines right now:

Nine dead, over 20 injured in blast at St Petersburg’s Sennaya metro station in Russia: The National Anti-Terrorism Committee refuted reports of two explosions and said another explosive was found and diffused at a nearby station. One CRPF soldier killed, five others and a 10-year-old injured in militant attack in Srinagar, Kashmir: Two troops are in critical condition, while three of them are out of danger. IISc-Bangalore wins top spots in HRD Ministry’s NIRF rankings: IIT-Madras came first in the engineering category, IIM-Ahmedabad topped among management institutes, and Delhi’s Jamia Hamdard led the pharmacy category. Indian government has taken ‘no known action’ against racist and xenophobic attacks, say African envoys: The diplomats said the Centre had failed to adequately condemn the violence in Greater Noida that left four Nigerian students injured. ‘Faulty’ EVM used in Bhind trial was sent from Kanpur after UP elections, say EC officers: The voting machine – one among 300 sent from Uttar Pradesh – was last used in Kanpur’s Govindnagar constituency. Visas for Indian IT professionals in Singapore down ‘to a trickle’, says Nasscom chief: Concerned over new caveats being imposed, the Centre has decided to suspend its review of a trade pact with the country. SC asks Gujarat government to accept resignation of police chief who is an accused in the Ishrat Jahan case: The state had earlier extended PP Pandey’s tenure for three months. Nifty closes at a record high, Sensex climbs 290 points on the financial year’s first trading day: The boost has been attributed to a great inflow of foreign investment since the BJP’s win in the state elections last month. MDMK chief Vaiko gets 15 days in prison in 2009 sedition case: He refused to seek bail in the matter, in which he was accused of making a pro-LTTE speech. Arrest warrant issued against Rakhi Sawant for her allegedly derogatory remarks about Valmiki: A team from the Punjab Police has left for Mumbai to carry out the Ludhiana court order.