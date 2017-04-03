The big news: Several killed in explosion at St Petersburg metro station, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: A CRPF soldier died after militants attacked a convoy in Srinagar, and IISc-Bangalore won top spots in the HRD Ministry’s NIRF rankings.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Nine dead, over 20 injured in blast at St Petersburg’s Sennaya metro station in Russia: The National Anti-Terrorism Committee refuted reports of two explosions and said another explosive was found and diffused at a nearby station.
- One CRPF soldier killed, five others and a 10-year-old injured in militant attack in Srinagar, Kashmir: Two troops are in critical condition, while three of them are out of danger.
- IISc-Bangalore wins top spots in HRD Ministry’s NIRF rankings: IIT-Madras came first in the engineering category, IIM-Ahmedabad topped among management institutes, and Delhi’s Jamia Hamdard led the pharmacy category.
- Indian government has taken ‘no known action’ against racist and xenophobic attacks, say African envoys: The diplomats said the Centre had failed to adequately condemn the violence in Greater Noida that left four Nigerian students injured.
- ‘Faulty’ EVM used in Bhind trial was sent from Kanpur after UP elections, say EC officers: The voting machine – one among 300 sent from Uttar Pradesh – was last used in Kanpur’s Govindnagar constituency.
- Visas for Indian IT professionals in Singapore down ‘to a trickle’, says Nasscom chief: Concerned over new caveats being imposed, the Centre has decided to suspend its review of a trade pact with the country.
- SC asks Gujarat government to accept resignation of police chief who is an accused in the Ishrat Jahan case: The state had earlier extended PP Pandey’s tenure for three months.
- Nifty closes at a record high, Sensex climbs 290 points on the financial year’s first trading day: The boost has been attributed to a great inflow of foreign investment since the BJP’s win in the state elections last month.
- MDMK chief Vaiko gets 15 days in prison in 2009 sedition case: He refused to seek bail in the matter, in which he was accused of making a pro-LTTE speech.
- Arrest warrant issued against Rakhi Sawant for her allegedly derogatory remarks about Valmiki: A team from the Punjab Police has left for Mumbai to carry out the Ludhiana court order.