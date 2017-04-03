A group of four men allegedly molested and beat up a 30-year-old woman inside a nightclub in Kolkata’s Park Street area. The woman’s husband was also assaulted when he tried to save her. The police are yet to make any arrest.

The incident took place around 1 am on Sunday when the woman and her husband had gone to M-Bar. The four men, led by an established businessman, allegedly attacked the woman for stepping into “the private space” that they had reserved for themselves inside the club, reported The Times of India.

In her complaint, the woman said she was molested in front of a crowd who stood there as mute spectators. “They [the men] shouted at us for stepping in some reserved area. He [the businessman] was quite drunk and started to touch me inappropriately. He molested me in front of others and tried to push me down to the floor. After I fell, he continued hitting me over and over again. Three others joined in and surrounded me,” she said. Later, the bouncers and the owner helped her.

The woman alleged that one of the men threatened her with dire consequences. However, the attackers managed to flee the club. She added that has been getting multiple calls asking her to withdraw the case, according to The Times of India.

The Shakespeare Sarani police said they have asked for video footage from that night. “We are trying to identify the accused. We have got the CCTV footage,” an officer told Hindustan Times.

In February 2012, a group of men had raped an Anglo Indian woman in a moving car on Park Street after offering to drop her home. In December 2015, three convicts in the Park Street gangrape case were sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.