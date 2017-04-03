The Enforcement Directorate on Monday attached a farmhouse belonging to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, which is worth Rs 27 crore. The farmhouse is in Delhi. The ED’s move was part of an ongoing money laundering investigation into Singh. The agency said that their investigation has showed that black money had been used to buy the property.

The property was bought by Maple Destinations & Dreambuild, which is a firm owned by Singh’s son, according to India Today.

On March 31, the Central Bureau of Investigation had filed a chargesheet against Singh, his wife, and several others in a disproportionate assets case. The chargesheet will be presented to a special court later this week, PTI reported. The chargesheet says that Singh amassed assets worth around Rs 10 crore, which are disproportionate by 192% to his total income during his time as chief minister.