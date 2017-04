Renowned Hindustani classical vocalist Kishori Amonkar died on Monday night, PTI reported. She was 84.

Amonkar was the leading singer of the Jaipur-Atrauli gharana. Born in Mumbai in 1932, she trained under Anjanibai Malpekar of the Bhendi Bazar Gharana and her mother Mogubai Kurdikar.

She received a plethora of awards, including the Padma Bhushan in 1987 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2002.

Mujhe abhi abhi pata chala ki mahan shastriya gayika Kishori amonkar ji ka swargwas hua,ye sunke mujhe (cont) https://t.co/Wwt1852sre — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 3, 2017

Kishori tai gone. An era has ended. The world of music has lost its finest jewel. Thank you for the music #KishoriAmonkar — hemant kenkre (@Kenkre) April 3, 2017