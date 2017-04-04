A 23-year-old student in Mumbai streamed a Facebook live video outlining how to commit suicide, before jumping off the 19th floor of the Taj Lands End on Monday evening. The Bandra Police found a suicide note that they said showed he was depressed. Arjun Bhardwaj was an engineering student from Bengaluru, they said.

Pandit Thackeray, senior inspector at Bandra, told DNA, “Prima facie it seems that the youth was depressed and we are probing if he was addicted to drugs. We are investigating the case further.” Bhardwaj had checked in to the hotel around 3 pm on Monday. He was declared brought dead at Lilavati hospital.

Sanjay Kadam, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Bandra division, told The Hindu, “He broke the glass of the hotel room window before jumping. We found nine short notes in his room indicating he was disturbed.”

The Mumbai Police have requested the media not to publicise the video, according to The Indian Express. Deven Bharti, Joint Commissioner of Police, said, “It is disturbing and can have a huge impact on young minds,” the English daily reported.