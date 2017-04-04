A look at the headlines right now:

Arvind Kejriwal expects Delhi government to pay his legal bill in defamation suit by Arun Jaitley: Ram Jethmalani has charged him Rs 1 crore for retainership and Rs 22 lakh for each appearance in court. US announces reforms to end H1-B visa fraud, may impact Indian computer programmers: A White House official said Donald Trump may make more changes to the visa programme in the future. 23-year-old posts Facebook video on suicide before jumping off 19th floor of Bandra hotel: The video was allegedly a ‘tutorial’ on how to commit suicide. According to the police, he had been depressed. EC asks Sasikala faction of the AIADMK to explain why it’s still using the party symbol: The poll monitor had issued other symbols for both party factions to use for the upcoming by-polls. Music legend Kishori Amonkar dies at 84: Vocalist had received the Padma Vibhushan in 2002. Indian government has taken ‘no known action’ against racist and xenophobic attacks, say African envoys: The diplomats said the Centre had failed to adequately condemn the violence in Greater Noida that left four Nigerian students injured. Toll goes up to 11 in St Petersburg blast, suicide bomber may have carried out attack: Investigators have not ruled out the involvement of radical Islamists in Monday’s incident. Arrest warrant issued against Rakhi Sawant for her allegedly derogatory remarks about Valmiki: A team from the Punjab Police has left for Mumbai to carry out the Ludhiana court order. MDMK chief Vaiko gets 15 days in prison in 2009 sedition case: He refused to seek bail in the matter, in which he was accused of making a pro-LTTE speech. ‘Faulty’ EVM used in Bhind trial was sent from Kanpur after UP elections, say EC officers: The voting machine – one among 300 sent from Uttar Pradesh – was last used in Kanpur’s Govindnagar constituency.