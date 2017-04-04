The big news: Kejriwal wants state to pay his legal bill in defamation case, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Donald Trump announced reforms to stop H1-B visa fraud, and a 23-year-old posted a Facebook live on suicide before killing himself in Bandra
A look at the headlines right now:
- Arvind Kejriwal expects Delhi government to pay his legal bill in defamation suit by Arun Jaitley: Ram Jethmalani has charged him Rs 1 crore for retainership and Rs 22 lakh for each appearance in court.
- US announces reforms to end H1-B visa fraud, may impact Indian computer programmers: A White House official said Donald Trump may make more changes to the visa programme in the future.
- 23-year-old posts Facebook video on suicide before jumping off 19th floor of Bandra hotel: The video was allegedly a ‘tutorial’ on how to commit suicide. According to the police, he had been depressed.
- EC asks Sasikala faction of the AIADMK to explain why it’s still using the party symbol: The poll monitor had issued other symbols for both party factions to use for the upcoming by-polls.
- Music legend Kishori Amonkar dies at 84: Vocalist had received the Padma Vibhushan in 2002.
- Indian government has taken ‘no known action’ against racist and xenophobic attacks, say African envoys: The diplomats said the Centre had failed to adequately condemn the violence in Greater Noida that left four Nigerian students injured.
- Toll goes up to 11 in St Petersburg blast, suicide bomber may have carried out attack: Investigators have not ruled out the involvement of radical Islamists in Monday’s incident.
- Arrest warrant issued against Rakhi Sawant for her allegedly derogatory remarks about Valmiki: A team from the Punjab Police has left for Mumbai to carry out the Ludhiana court order.
- MDMK chief Vaiko gets 15 days in prison in 2009 sedition case: He refused to seek bail in the matter, in which he was accused of making a pro-LTTE speech.
- ‘Faulty’ EVM used in Bhind trial was sent from Kanpur after UP elections, say EC officers: The voting machine – one among 300 sent from Uttar Pradesh – was last used in Kanpur’s Govindnagar constituency.