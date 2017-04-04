The toll in the explosion in an underground train in Russia’s St Petersburg city has gone up to 11. More than 45 people have been injured in the incident that took place on Monday afternoon, BBC reported. Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has called it a “terrorist attack”.

The National Anti-Terrorist Committee of the country said the blast hit the train between Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut stations. The explosion had ripped through part of the train. Investigators said they found a live explosive device that was later diffused by experts. Early reports suggested that there were two explosions.

It is still unclear who carried out the attack. Investigators had initially said that they were looking for two men in connection with the explosion, but they later held that a suicide bomber might have caused the blast. They have not ruled out the involvement of radical Islamic groups, though the administration has yet to reveal more details about the investigation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was in the city when the explosion took place. He visited the site later in the day. “Do everything to find out the causes of what happened,” Putin has told investigating agencies. “The government, both on the city and federal levels, will do everything to support families of the victims and injured.”

The St Petersburg governor has declared a three-day period of mourning starting Tuesday, reported The New York Times. “I appeal to you citizens of St. Petersburg and guests of our city to be alert, attentive and cautious and to behave in a responsible matter in light of events,” Georgy Poltavchenko said in an address.