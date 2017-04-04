The Ministry of External Affairs has said that it is unfortunate that the attacks on Nigerians in Greater Noida were called “xenophobic and racial”, ANI reported on Tuesday. Their statement came after the Dean of African Head of Missions said the recent attacks on African nationals in Uttar Pradesh were racial in nature and had not been “sufficiently condemned” by Indian authorities.

“We have seen the statement by the Eritrean Ambassador to India, who is also the Dean of the African Head of Missions, apparently issued on their behalf,” the ministry said in a statement. “It is unfortunate that a criminal act triggered following the untimely death of a young Indian student under suspicious circumstances has been termed as Xenophobic and racial.”

The ministry said the investigation into the incident was under way. The official statement said the matter was addressed by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, and it was also discussed in Parliament. The state police have registered a First Information Report and arrested suspects in connection with the case, it said.

On March 29, the Greater Noida Police booked almost 600 people for rioting and another 44 for attempt to murder in connection with the attack on the Nigerian students. Of these, seven were arrested. The ministry said the local administration has taken steps to step up security of African nationals living in the region.

“It may be noted that a subsequent report of assault on a Kenyan national has been withdrawn and the Government has been informed by Kenyan High Commission that the concerned Kenyan national, whose tourist visa has expired, is returning to Kenya,” the ministry said. “Nevertheless, the Kenyan High Commission has expressed appreciation for prompt response by local police authorities on her complaint.”

The incident took place on March 26, when a group of more than 100 locals held a protest at a busy junction in Greater Noida, demanding that all Africans living in residential colonies in the area be asked to vacate their rented houses immediately. The protests turned violent when the group attacked four Nigerians who sustained severe injuries in the incident.

The protest was organised after a Class 12 student in the area’s NSG Black Cats Enclave died of a suspected drug overdose and five Nigerian students living in the neighbourhood were booked for murder. The students were later released for lack of evidence.