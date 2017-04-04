Verizon has decided to rebrand its internet properties – Yahoo and AOL – and name it “Oath” or officially “Oath: a Verizon Company”, reported The Washington Post. The change will be implemented once its purchase of Yahoo is complete.

The announcement was made on Twitter by AOL Chief Executive Tim Armstrong on Monday. It did not take social media long to start making “Oath” jokes.

ELDERS OF VERIZON, HEAR MY SACRED OATH — Rusty Foster (@rustyk5) April 3, 2017

Orientation at Oath pic.twitter.com/1eFHXhmk87 — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) April 3, 2017

Verizon took over AOL in 2015 in a $4.4-billion deal. Yahoo cost the company $4.45 billion (around Rs 28,586 crore). The deal price was reduced from $4.8 billion (around Rs 31,185 crore) after Yahoo reported a massive data breach during the second half of 2016. In January, Yahoo said that it will rename part of the company that is not being sold to Verizon.