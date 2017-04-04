Students at Harvard University have organised a four-week anti-Donald Trump activism course, which will begin on Wednesday, reported CNN. The Resistance School, as the course is being called, has been designed by students at the university’s John F Kennedy School of Government and is open to people from across the world. It is also free.

On its website, the Resistance School describes itself as a practical training programme that will sharpen tools needed to fight back at the federal, state, and local levels. It says its goal is to “keep the embers of resistance alive through concrete learning, community engagement, and forward-looking action”.

The course comprises four in-person and live-streamed sessions, which will be held through the month of April. The topics for the sessions deal with how to communicate values in political advocacy, mobilise and organise communities, structure and build capacity for action and sustain resistance. Among the speakers for the course are cultural historian Timothy Patrick McCarthy and Sara El-Amine, executive director of former United States President Barack Obama’s advocacy arm Organising For Action.

The sign-up form on the website urges applicants to come in groups. “Resistance School is building a national network of progressives committed to in-person collective action,” reads the brief on the registration document.