At least 35 people were killed in a suspected chemical attack in Syria, AFP reported on Tuesday quoting the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Several people were injured in the attack in a town held by rebels in the central province of Idlib, reported BBC. It is not clear yet whether the strikes on Khan Sheikhoun were carried out by Syrian government forces or Russian troops.

Though the government has held that it has never used chemical weapons against the rebels, investigations have revealed otherwise. In October 2016, the United Nations and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said the government forces used chlorine at least three times between 2014 and 2015. Islamic State fighters have also used the blister agent sulphur mustard in the war, the investigators said.

In September 2016, the Syrian government was accused of dropping barrel bombs containing chlorine that killed more than 80 civilians in the Sukari area of Aleppo.