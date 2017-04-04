The Delhi Police have arrested an officer of the Indian Engineering Services for allegedly harassing, stalking and sexually assaulting a student of Jawaharlal Nehru University, reported PTI. According to the complainant, Rakesh Meena had been stalking her since 2012 when she was a minor.

Meena, 26, was picked up from his residence in Delhi’s Saidulajab locality on Monday afternoon and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chinmoy Biswal told The Indian Express that he has been sent to Tihar Jail for 14 days.

The accused currently works as an assistant executive engineer with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

A senior police officer told Hindustan Times that the woman had lodged the complaint on Sunday. “We registered a case based on her complaint and asked the accused to join the probe. He claimed that he had known the woman for more than six years. Even though the woman did not want to continue her friendship with him, he continued to sexually harass her,” an officer told the daily.