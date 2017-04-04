A look at the headlines right now:

RBI approves proposal to introduce Rs 200 notes, says report: The central government has to clear the new currency denomination. At least 58 people killed in chemical attack on rebel-held Syrian town, says rights monitor: It is not clear yet whether the strikes on Khan Sheikhoun were carried out by Syrian government forces or Russian troops. UN condemns attacks on Nigerian students in Greater Noida: A spokesperson for the secretary general, Stephane Dujarric, said the perpetrators should be punished Toll goes up to 14 in St Petersburg blast, suicide bomber may have carried out attack: Krygyzstan security service said the perpetrator was a native of the Central Asian country, who obtained Russian citizenship later. Unfortunate that African envoys termed attack on Nigerians ‘xenophobic and racial’, says Centre: The government said the external affairs minister had addressed the matter, which was also discussed in Parliament, and that suspects had been arrested. Harvard students have launched an anti-Trump activism course: It is open to people from across the world and is free of cost. Geeta Johri takes over as new Gujarat DGP after officer accused in Ishrat Jahan case resigns: She was involved in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter investigation. Kerala bishop asks women to not wear short skirts in church, says TOI report: Mar Mathew Anikuzhikattil had also spoken out against inter-faith marriages in 2015. Verizon will call AOL and Yahoo ‘Oath’ after merger: The change will be implemented once its purchase of Yahoo is complete. Prashant Bhushan apologises for saying ‘Krishna was an eve-teaser’: After getting trolled on Twitter, his house defaced and threatened with arrest, the senior lawyer said his statement was ‘inappropriately phrased’.