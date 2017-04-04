The Hyderabad Police has arrested a 26-year-old man for divorcing his wife by sending a “triple talaq” postcard, ANI reported on Tuesday. The police have charged Mohammed Haneef with harassment.

Haneef’s wife is believed to have filed a police complaint after he sent her the postcard with the word “talaq” written on it three times on March 16. The couple had had a fight, after which Haneef drank mosquito repellent and had to be hospitalised. He allegedly sent the postcard after that, according to NDTV.

Petitions challenging the Islamic practice of triple talaq and other personal laws will be heard by a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court from May 11. The apex court referred the matter to the Constitution bench after rejecting Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi’s request that the petitions be heard before the summer vacations.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Muslim women activists met Uttar Pradesh’s Minister of Women’s Welfare Rita Bahuguna Joshi on Tuesday to seek an end to triple talaq. The women, who also want registration of Muslim marriages, are expected to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath soon.