The Punjab police on Tuesday arrested Bollywood actor and television personality Rakhi Sawant for making allegedly derogatory remarks against Valmiki, the author of Indian epic Ramayana, ANI reported. A Ludhiana court had issued an arrest warrant against her for failing to appear before the court on March 9. A team of Punjab Police officers had left for Mumbai to arrest her on Monday.

Valmiki supporters had staged demonstrations and filed a police complaint against Sawant for hurting their religious sentiments. Last year, when she had appeared on a TV show, she had compared Valmiki with singer Mika Singh. While giving an example of how people change, Sawant had claimed that Valmiki was once a murderer but later wrote the Ramayana. Sawant had accused Singh of molesting her in 2006.

She had later apologised to Valmiki’s supporters for her remarks. “I want to apologise to all the Valmiki community brothers and sisters if I have hurt their sentiment. But this wasn’t my intention,” Sawant had said.

In November last year, an FIR was filed against the actress for wearing a dress with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on it.