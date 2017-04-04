A look at the headlines in this sector right now:

RBI approves proposal to introduce Rs 200 notes, says report: The central government has to clear the new currency denomination. WhatsApp set to launch person-to-person payments platform in India, says report: The messaging service has advertised a job opening for a Digital Transactions Lead, inviting candidates who understand India’s UPI and Bhim apps. Verizon will call AOL and Yahoo ‘Oath’ after merger: The change will be implemented once its purchase of Yahoo is complete. US announces reforms to end H-1B visa fraud, entry-level computer programmers may be affected: A White House official said President Donald Trump may make more changes to the visa programme in the future. Infosys chief Vishal Sikka defends pay hike for its COO after Narayana Murthy’s criticism: The company said high salaries would help retain talent. Centre wants to give RBI more power to deal with stressed assets: A report said the government plans on introducing legislation for to tackle banks’ bad loan problems. Snapdeal reassures workers with promises of profit against cash crunch speculation, says report: Officials said the company had held several townhall meetings to dismiss rumours.