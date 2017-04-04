The business wrap: Centre may soon approve RBI proposal for Rs 200 notes, and six other top stories
In other headlines: WhatsApp might launch a person-to-person payments portal in India, and Verizon named its AOL-Yahoo merged venture ‘Oath’.
A look at the headlines in this sector right now:
- RBI approves proposal to introduce Rs 200 notes, says report: The central government has to clear the new currency denomination.
- WhatsApp set to launch person-to-person payments platform in India, says report: The messaging service has advertised a job opening for a Digital Transactions Lead, inviting candidates who understand India’s UPI and Bhim apps.
- Verizon will call AOL and Yahoo ‘Oath’ after merger: The change will be implemented once its purchase of Yahoo is complete.
- US announces reforms to end H-1B visa fraud, entry-level computer programmers may be affected: A White House official said President Donald Trump may make more changes to the visa programme in the future.
- Infosys chief Vishal Sikka defends pay hike for its COO after Narayana Murthy’s criticism: The company said high salaries would help retain talent.
- Centre wants to give RBI more power to deal with stressed assets: A report said the government plans on introducing legislation for to tackle banks’ bad loan problems.
- Snapdeal reassures workers with promises of profit against cash crunch speculation, says report: Officials said the company had held several townhall meetings to dismiss rumours.