The big news: BJP fulfils poll promise of waiving UP farmers’ loans, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: AAP and BJP hit out at each other over Arvind Kejriwal’s legal fees in a defamation case, and 58 people died in a chemical attack in Syria.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Yogi Adityanath waives farmers’ loans worth Rs 30,729 crore at first UP Cabinet meeting: The new government has also decided to set up 5,000 centres for wheat procurement and tackle illegal mining in the state.
- AAP claims BJP is raking up Arvind Kejriwal’s legal fees to divert attention from EVM tampering: The saffron party said the people of Delhi should not have to pay Ram Jethmalani for representing the chief minister in the defamation case filed by Jaitley.
- At least 58 killed in chemical attack on rebel-held Syrian town, says rights monitor: Medical workers and activists said the clinics where the injured were being treated were later targeted by airstrikes.
- Pakistan ‘biggest threat to peace’, says India after US hints at playing mediator for talks: Ambassador Nikki Haley said the Donald Trump Cabinet will try to help quell the tension between the neighbouring countries.
- Centre plans to deport 10,000 Rohingya Muslims from Jammu and Kashmir: Although there has been no report of the community being involved in militancy, security agencies fear that they may become a soft target for Pakistan.
- WhatsApp set to launch person-to-person payments platform in India, says report: The messaging service has advertised a job opening for a Digital Transactions Lead, inviting candidates who understand India’s UPI and Bhim apps.
- Prashant Bhushan apologises for saying ‘Krishna was an eve-teaser’: After getting trolled on Twitter, his house defaced and threatened with arrest, the senior lawyer said his statement was ‘inappropriately phrased’.
- Punjab Police deny reports on Rakhi Sawant’s arrest for remarks against Valmiki: The actor’s spokesperson said she had announced her surrender to the officers.
- Dutch politicians are walking hand in hand in public to protest against an attack on a gay couple: The new government has resolved to take a stand against homophobic violence.
- ‘Pink Star’ diamond sold at a record $71.2 million at Sotheby’s auction in Hong Kong: The 59.60 carat gem is the largest internally flawless diamond that the Gemological Institute of America has ever graded.