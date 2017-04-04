A look at the headlines right now:

Yogi Adityanath waives farmers’ loans worth Rs 30,729 crore at first UP Cabinet meeting: The new government has also decided to set up 5,000 centres for wheat procurement and tackle illegal mining in the state. AAP claims BJP is raking up Arvind Kejriwal’s legal fees to divert attention from EVM tampering: The saffron party said the people of Delhi should not have to pay Ram Jethmalani for representing the chief minister in the defamation case filed by Jaitley. At least 58 killed in chemical attack on rebel-held Syrian town, says rights monitor: Medical workers and activists said the clinics where the injured were being treated were later targeted by airstrikes. Pakistan ‘biggest threat to peace’, says India after US hints at playing mediator for talks: Ambassador Nikki Haley said the Donald Trump Cabinet will try to help quell the tension between the neighbouring countries. Centre plans to deport 10,000 Rohingya Muslims from Jammu and Kashmir: Although there has been no report of the community being involved in militancy, security agencies fear that they may become a soft target for Pakistan. WhatsApp set to launch person-to-person payments platform in India, says report: The messaging service has advertised a job opening for a Digital Transactions Lead, inviting candidates who understand India’s UPI and Bhim apps. Prashant Bhushan apologises for saying ‘Krishna was an eve-teaser’: After getting trolled on Twitter, his house defaced and threatened with arrest, the senior lawyer said his statement was ‘inappropriately phrased’. Punjab Police deny reports on Rakhi Sawant’s arrest for remarks against Valmiki: The actor’s spokesperson said she had announced her surrender to the officers. Dutch politicians are walking hand in hand in public to protest against an attack on a gay couple: The new government has resolved to take a stand against homophobic violence. ‘Pink Star’ diamond sold at a record $71.2 million at Sotheby’s auction in Hong Kong: The 59.60 carat gem is the largest internally flawless diamond that the Gemological Institute of America has ever graded.