Pyongyang on Tuesday fired another ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan, said South Korea. The United States confirmed the development, and said, “The US has spoken enough about North Korea. We have no further comment,” reported CNBC.

The missile was fired from North Korea’s eastern port of Sinpo, reported BBC. It reportedly flew around 60 km. The US said the Kim Jong-un administration fired a KN-15 medium-range ballistic missile. “The North American Aerospace Defense Command [Norad] determined the missile launch from North Korea did not pose a threat to North America,” said US military’s Pacific Command.

Japan condemned the missile test and called it “provocative”. South Korea said it was a “blunt challenge” to the United Nations and a “threat to the peace and safety of the international community as well as the Korean peninsula”. This comes a day before Chinese President Xi Jinping’s scheduled meeting with his American counterpart in the US.

On April 3, US President Donald Trump said his administration would “solve North Korea” on its own, if China was not willing to do it. Though he said he would “totally” succeed, he did not reveal any details about how he planned to deal with the nuclear threat from the isolated nation.

In March, North Korea fired four ballistic missiles. The country has been banned by the UN from test-firing missiles.