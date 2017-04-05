A look at the headlines right now:

Yogi Adityanath waives farmers’ loans worth Rs 30,729 crore at first UP Cabinet meeting: The new government has also decided to set up 5,000 centres for wheat procurement and tackle illegal mining in the state. North Korea fired ballistic missile into Sea of Japan, says South Korea: The United States confirmed the development and said they had spoken enough about the isolated nation. ‘We have no further comment,’ they said.

Kerala Police arrest CEO of local channel that staged ‘sting operation’ against minister: Four journalists working with the organisation were also taken into custody in connection with the case. AAP claims BJP is raking up Arvind Kejriwal’s legal fees to divert attention from EVM tampering: The saffron party said the people of Delhi should not have to pay Ram Jethmalani for representing the chief minister in the defamation case filed by Jaitley. At least 58 killed in chemical attack on rebel-held Syrian town, says rights monitor: Medical workers and activists said the clinics where the injured were being treated were later targeted by airstrikes. Women’s rights activists want UP’s ‘anti-Romeo squads’ disbanded: They have also demanded the FIRs lodged against senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan for his ‘Anti-Krishna Squad’ remarks be revoked. United States cuts funding to UN body alleging that it carries out ‘coercive abortions’: The United Nations Population Fund, however, called the claim ‘erroneous’ and said it regretted the decision made by the Donald Trump administration. Pakistan ‘biggest threat to peace’, says India after US hints at playing mediator for talks: Ambassador Nikki Haley said the Donald Trump Cabinet will try to help quell the tension between the neighbouring countries. Centre plans to deport 10,000 Rohingya Muslims from Jammu and Kashmir: Although there has been no report of the community being involved in militancy, security agencies fear that they may become a soft target for Pakistan. WhatsApp set to launch person-to-person payments platform in India, says report: The messaging service has advertised a job opening for a Digital Transactions Lead, inviting candidates who understand India’s UPI and Bhim apps.