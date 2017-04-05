The big news: Yogi Adityanath waives farmers’ loans at first Cabinet meet, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: South Korea said North Korea had fired ballistic missile again, and the police arrested CEO of TV channel that staged ‘sting op' on minister.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Yogi Adityanath waives farmers’ loans worth Rs 30,729 crore at first UP Cabinet meeting: The new government has also decided to set up 5,000 centres for wheat procurement and tackle illegal mining in the state.
- North Korea fired ballistic missile into Sea of Japan, says South Korea: The United States confirmed the development and said they had spoken enough about the isolated nation. ‘We have no further comment,’ they said.
- Kerala Police arrest CEO of local channel that staged ‘sting operation’ against minister: Four journalists working with the organisation were also taken into custody in connection with the case.
- AAP claims BJP is raking up Arvind Kejriwal’s legal fees to divert attention from EVM tampering: The saffron party said the people of Delhi should not have to pay Ram Jethmalani for representing the chief minister in the defamation case filed by Jaitley.
- At least 58 killed in chemical attack on rebel-held Syrian town, says rights monitor: Medical workers and activists said the clinics where the injured were being treated were later targeted by airstrikes.
- Women’s rights activists want UP’s ‘anti-Romeo squads’ disbanded: They have also demanded the FIRs lodged against senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan for his ‘Anti-Krishna Squad’ remarks be revoked.
- United States cuts funding to UN body alleging that it carries out ‘coercive abortions’: The United Nations Population Fund, however, called the claim ‘erroneous’ and said it regretted the decision made by the Donald Trump administration.
- Pakistan ‘biggest threat to peace’, says India after US hints at playing mediator for talks: Ambassador Nikki Haley said the Donald Trump Cabinet will try to help quell the tension between the neighbouring countries.
- Centre plans to deport 10,000 Rohingya Muslims from Jammu and Kashmir: Although there has been no report of the community being involved in militancy, security agencies fear that they may become a soft target for Pakistan.
- WhatsApp set to launch person-to-person payments platform in India, says report: The messaging service has advertised a job opening for a Digital Transactions Lead, inviting candidates who understand India’s UPI and Bhim apps.