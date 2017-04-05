A 55-year-old man has succumbed to injuries he sustained during an attack by a group of cow vigilantes in Rajasthan’s Alwar, The Indian Express reported. The English daily quoted the police who said gau rakshaks affiliated to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal attacked Pehlu Khan and four others on April 1 after accusing them of transporting cows illegally. The victims had reportedly showed the accused documents verifying their purchase of the animals.

“Gau rakshaks affiliated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal stopped four vehicles, near Jaguwas crossing on National Highway 8, on Saturday evening, alleging that they were illegally transporting bovines,” Behror Police Station House Officer Ramesh Chand Sinsinwar told the English daily. No arrests have been made so far.

Police said they have added murder to the charges against he accused. However, the transporters were also booked under the Rajasthan Bovine Animals (Prohibition of Slaughter & Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995, he said.

Khan was a resident of Haryana. The other victims, who were hospitalised at Alwar’s Kailash Hospital, left the facility alleging poor treatment. “Everyone at the hospital was looking down at us. Pehlu died because he did not receive proper care,” Yusuf, a brother of one of the victim’s said. The hospital’s director, Shyam Sunder Sharma, denied the allegations.

Khan’s body was been handed over to his relatives after a postmortem on Wednesday.

The cow is considered sacred by many Hindus and the consumption of beef is a contentious topic in the country. Right-wing administrations along with non-governmental outfits have increased restrictions against its consumption and the transportation of cows.